Coronavirus to accelerate shift to data-based leases

A new survey has found that landlords will consider footfall, trading turnover and impact on online sales when deciding rent, following the pandemic.

More than 40% of landlords are more likely to consider these factors in the future when determining rental levels, research by Colliers International’s retail team shows.

The survey of 110 UK property owners, which collectively own a total of more than 120 million sq ft of commercial property, found that 79% believe the Covid-19 pandemic will bring permanent changes in how retail property is leased and the terms on which it is occupied.

Matthew Thompson, head of retail strategy at property adviser Colliers International, commented: “Owners are under pressure to deliver high-quality, high-quantity footfall and brand prominence for their occupiers – and crucially, must be able to prove that their strategies are delivering.

“In this context, it’s clear that we’re going to move away from the old model of how shops have been rented out. In an environment that can integrate masses of relevant data-sets, more precision can be brought to the pricing process, and this will benefit both landlords and retailers.”

However, the survey found that around 66% of respondents currently do not have access to the necessary information.

Thompson added: ”Around two-thirds do not have access to the data which would enable them to measure who is visiting their properties; where these shoppers come from or the nature of their visits to shopping environments. Even with the right data in place, close to 40% said they would still not be prepared to share these insights with occupiers in return for sales data.

“This unwillingness to share data between stakeholders needs to be resolved if a new model for retail property leasing is to emerge from the devastation of the pandemic.”