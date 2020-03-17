Coronavirus tracker: how the industry is reacting

Keep up to date with industry updates amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon: Etail giant Amazon has told its global workforce to work from home for the remainder of March. Staff who are able to work remotely have been advised to do so for the next two weeks.

Anthropologie: On 16 March Anthropologie closed all of its global stores until at least 28 March.

Boden: The lifestyle retailer announced it will shutter stores from 17 March and the decision will be reviewed on 27 March.

Debenhams: Debenhams has asked landlords for a five-month rent holiday, starting immediately [17 March], as it struggles to deal with the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Hobbs: Hobbs stores are currently open.

H&M: H&M group is temporarily closing all of its stores in Germany from 18 March. In addition, the group is also closing all its stores for two weeks in the US, Canada, Portugal and Belgium from 17 March. It has also asked landlords for rent relief during this “extraordinary period” to manage the disruption of Covid-19 coronavirus on the business [17 March]. It’s sales were impacted in the second half of the quarter due to coronavirus.

Jigsaw: Jigsaw stores are currently open, and the company said it is ”reviewing this”. It will only be accepting card payments. In addition, the retailer has cancelled all store events to minimise the number of people in stores at one time. Jigsaw’s website is up and running, and it is offering free delivery on all web orders.

Kingpins: Denim supply chain trade show Kingpins Amsterdam has cancelled its April edition amid health concerns and travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 coronavirus. The show which was supposed to run from 22 - 23 April in the new SugarCity location.

Laura Ashley: The retailer has filed a notice to appoint advisory firm PwC as administrators after failing to secure an emergency funding lifeline amid coronavirus trading concerns. Despite announcing that it was in “advanced discussions” with a third-party lender to provide £15m investment, Laura Ashley has now said it will be unable to secure the funding “in a timely manner sufficient to support working capital requirements”.

Matchesfashion: Matchesfashion has closed its retail stores in London for “the forseeable future”. Private appointments are still being offered at the Mayfair townhouse, 5 Carlos Place.

Make it British: UK manufacturing trade show Make it British Live has been postponed until further notice. The show was due to take place on 17 March at the Business Design Centre in London.

My Wardrobe HQ: The company’s South Kensington, London store will close at the end of this week. Styling and wardrobe-uploading appointments will be made online.

Primark: As a result of the ongoing spread of coronavirus across mainland Europe, the value retailer has had to close stores in France, Spain and Austria, accounting for 20% of its selling space and 30% of its sales.

Reiss: Reiss’s private equity owner Warburg Pincus has delayed a potential sale of the fashion chain because of the coronavirus outbreak, Drapers understands.

Selfridges: Department store Selfridges shortened its opening hours at its stores from 17 March in a bid to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Its branches in London, Birmingham and Manchester will now operate from 11am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday. Sunday opening hours of 11.30am to 6pm remain unchanged.

Shoe Zone: The footwear retailer is planning to cancel its final dividend payment, after witnessing a drop in footfall as a result of the pandemic.

Sweaty Betty: The retailer has closed all of its UK stores for the next two weeks [from 17 March]. Sweaty Betty’s online store will remain open, with customers now offered free delivery on all orders. The business has assured that store teams will be given paid time off during this period.

Urban Outfitters: Urban Outfitters announced on 16 March that all stores will close until further notice via its Instagram.