Coronavirus: UK wedding dress shortage

UK wedding dress manufacturers’ stock levels have been affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus, MPs have been warned.

Labour’s Chris Bryant told the House of Commons that many wedding dress producers - including those in his Rhondda constituency - have “found it really difficult because the factories have been closed in China”.

Bryant called on the government to provide financial support to the affected firms, Sky News reports.

”There’s a real danger to many of these businesses that they’re going to suffer enormous financial loss, let alone the families,” he said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was working with the Treasury on an “appropriate response” in response to Bryant at MPs questions.