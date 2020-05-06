Coronavirus: UKFT calls for legislation to support suppliers

The government may need to intervene to ensure large retailers pay smaller suppliers, the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) has said.

Giving evidence to the House of Commons International Trade Committee this afternoon, UKFT director of international business Paul Alger said short-term legislation may be needed to ensure that larger businesses pay suppliers.

Speaking to the committee, Alger said: “The UK has always been reluctant to legislate in these areas, but it might be that something needs to be done in the short or medium term. In the short term, there is a very urgent need to make sure that small companies are not forced out of business by people not paying their bills.

“The concern is that this has the ability to go right the way through the supply chain because for larger companies to stop paying their suppliers passes the pain of this down to the smaller guys who are less able to cope with it and causes all sorts of problems down the line.

“There are a lot of larger retailers who have already announced they will not make any payments out to their smaller suppliers for anything up to six months.”

Alger said landlords also had a part to play in supporting the bricks-and-mortar fashion retail industry through this crisis and asked the government to consider a “holistic” approach to rates after lockdown.

“We would like to see the government intervening with large companies to prevent them from not paying their smaller suppliers, but also a conversation with landlords about how we share the pain of this among the industry.”

He added: ”One of the conversations we’ve had is that Amazon has done really well over the past few weeks, possibly to the detriment of some of our larger department stores. I think when we’re through this crisis it would be nice to take a holistic approach about who pays the rates and who pays the taxes, which is something a lot of retailers are keen to see.”

However, Amazon warned this week that Covid-19 would wipe out its Q2 profits.

It comes after manufacturers warned that several suppliers could “go bust” following order cancellations across the supply chain.

Many retailers have cancelled orders or extended payment terms amid the coronavirus outbreak, including New Look, JD Williams, TK Maxx and Urban Outfitters.