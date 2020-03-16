Coronavirus: wave of global store closures

Fashion retailers including Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters have been forced to close all global stores in a bid to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Anthropologie has closed all of its global stores until at least 28 March.

In a letter to customers, the lifestyle retailer said: ”We will continue to pay our store teams during this time. Because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change. If they do, we’ll let you know. The safety and health of our community, including our loyal customers and dedicated associates, is always of the utmost importance to us.”

Urban Outfitters also announced that all stores will close until further notice via its Instagram.

Similarly, landlord Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) released today that the group’s shopping centres in France, Spain, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have “substantially closed” due to restrictions from local authorities.

Non-essential stores, aside from supermarkets, food stores, and pharmacies have had to close in some countries.

URW said: ”At this stage, it is too early to determine the situation’s impact on the contractual obligations of the group’s retailers and other partners, or to estimate the effect of any case-by-case support measures the group may decide on.

“The group has started an active dialogue with its tenants on how to address these unprecedented challenges. In addition, URW is actively reducing non-staff expenses, deferring non-essential capital expenditure and will make use of any relevant facilities or arrangements provided by the various national authorities to assist companies through the crisis.”

Independent department store McElhinneys has also closed its Donegal store. The business announced on twitter: ”We have a responsibility to do what we can to help stop the spread of this virus among our wider community. Therefore we have taken the decision to close the store until further notice.”