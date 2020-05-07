Coronavirus: White Stuff to cut jobs

Fashion retailer White Stuff is preparing to make “significant” redundancies as it steels for a reduction in demand as a result of Covid-19.
The business told sales and head office staff on Wednesday that it was opening consultation on potential job cuts, Sky News has reported.
White Stuff employs more than 1,500 people across 120 stores.
The retailer told Sky the cuts would be “significant” and were a direct response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
White Stuff has been contacted for comment.
