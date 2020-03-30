Coronavirus: Zalando to keep open warehouses

Zalando is keeping its warehouse and distribution centres open through the coronavirus crisis, while adhering to new government guidelines.

The German etailer has introduced social distancing “through closing public places and encouraging working from home where possible”.

A spokeswoman told Drapers: ”The safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority. We are closely monitoring current developments, following information from the WHO, ECDC and national authorities and pursuing a series of preventive measures to protect our employees. We have expanded these measures accordingly and go even beyond in some measures. To name but a few: We increased cleaning activities, separated groups, changed certain operational processes to reduce or even avoid contacts and limited canteen offers to only pre-packaged food.

“Zalando welcomes the governmental guidelines that have been taken so far and applies them to the company’s work practices.

“It is important to maintain and stabilise economic activity as much as possible. This means that Zalando is open for business in line with country regulations and under strict health and safety measures. This situation seems to be the new normal for the next weeks and maybe months, and a balance we need to manage carefully.”

See our coronavirus tracker for all the details on how the industry is reacting to the Covid-19 outbreak.