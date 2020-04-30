The fallout from furlough

More than 3 million workers have been have been put into the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. What are the prospects for those in fashion retail to return to work?

Millions of workers have been furloughed under the government’s coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, to prevent mass job losses across the UK. Unveiled by chancellor Rishi Sunak at the end of March, the measure was part of the £330bn package designed to help UK businesses withstand the coronavirus storm.

The furlough scheme allows employers to place staff on temporary leave and pays 80% of their salaries, up to £2,500 gross per month, which can be backdated to 1 March. Originally due to end on 31 May, the scheme was extended to 30 June after the government announced a three-week extension to the lockdown on 16 April, until 7 May.

The scheme opened on Monday 20 April, and within three days employers made 435,000 applications to furlough 3.2 million workers. HMRC said that it had received 67,000 applications from firms in the first half hour of its processing system going live at 8am. The first payments were distributed to employers at the end of April.

Arcadia Group has furloughed 14,500 of its 16,000 employees, including staff at stores, which are now closed

Just under half of UK firms were expected to have furloughed at least 50% of their staff by mid-April, The British Chambers of Commerce estimates.

Many of the high street’s biggest fashion names have taken advantage of the scheme, including Arcadia Group, which has furloughed 14,500 of its 16,000 employees, Ted Baker, which has furloughed 75% of its workforce and Primark, where all 68,000 global store staff were furloughed from 5 April.

Employees in different specialisims of retail have been furloughed, including in factories, warehouses and head office roles, as well as store staff. Arcadia said it had furloughed the “majority” of head office staff from 5 April.

The furlough scheme has proved a lifeline for many businesses. Yet although it is preventing redundancies, employers are still left with some very difficult questions – such as how to protect the mental health of furloughed staff, whether there will be jobs for staff to return to and how best to reintegrate furloughed employees back into the workforce.

Those on furlough are not allowed to work for the company, and their jobs are not guaranteed at the end of the furloughed period.

Shelley Pinto, managing director of TRP Recruitment, which specialises in the fashion and retail sector, tells Drapers: “Some employees’ mental health may be affected. Uncertainty will be causing worry and anxiety.

“People who have been furloughed don’t know if they have a job to go back to. Businesses will be restructuring and starting afresh. It’s very sad when people have worked so hard to progress in their careers.”

The managing director of one independent department store tells Drapers the decision to furlough 20 shop floor staff was “not made lightly”: “We’ve kept in touch with furloughed employees through initial staff meetings, phone calls and letters to ensure they have complete understanding of what the process means for them and for us as a business.

“They understand that we have to take these steps now to ensure that everyone has a job to come back to once the restrictions have been lifted. And they have an open line of communication with the senior team should they have any questions or concerns.”

The department store has also started a Whats-App group for all staff, including those on furlough, the managing director continues: “It’s a fun way for the team to socialise with each other and keep in touch while we have to stay apart.”

Staying in touch

Keeping in contact with staff is important for both morale and eventual reintegration, says Shelagh McKenzie, senior employment lawyer at Cavendish Employment Law: “Some employers may need to reduce hours or make redundancies or restructure, even once furlough is over. It is important not to give any guarantees about job security that can’t be kept.

“To maintain trust and confidence, the best employers will consult with employees about any proposed changes being considered post-furlough.

“Good communication skills are always important, but particularly at times of great uncertainty. Employees who receive little or no communication from their employers during the period of furlough may interpret silence as meaning their roles are at risk of redundancy, or they may worry about their hours being reduced or their wages being cut [in the longer term]. If employers do not have a good internal communication strategy, then the rumour mill tends to fill any silence.”

Laura Tenison, founder of maternity and childrenswear brand Jojo Maman Bébé, has furloughed the retail teams from its 99 stores and one-third of head office staff. Of the 1,000 staff, 750 from every department except distribution – including accounts, marketing and graphics – are on furlough.

She says: “The rest of the business continues with the majority of our accounts, HR, IT, customer service, garment tech, buying and merchandising team all working remotely from home.”

Primark has had to furlough all UK store staff

Although staff may be furloughed until 30 June, the return to work can begin sooner for some businesses, if social distancing and employee safety can be assured. However, returning furloughed staff to work is uncharted territory for employers.

“There is no real precedent for dealing with the reintegration of employees into businesses at this volume or for similar events in recent memory,” explains David D’Souza, membership director of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. However, he stresses the need for clear communication from businesses: “Employers need to be clear on what has changed, what is expected to be the same as before and, importantly, they need to listen to their employees harder than ever before.”

The owner of one Scottish lifestyle independent says she found the process of furloughing 15 staff members easy to navigate using an HR consultancy. But she is unclear about how furloughed staff will be brought back into the business once it reopens, adding: “It will be a phased return. It won’t be all guns blazing from day one.”

Tenison has a 24-point plan to reopen stores. This will start with the IT support team to ensure operating systems are working in store. Only five out of 16 members are currently working. Members of the merchandising team will also be reintroduced to update the closed stores. Some retail staff would then be bought back, but the store will only open to allow a click-and-collect style system to avoid crowding.

Laura Tenison, founder of maternity and childrenswear brand Jojo Maman Bébé, has a 24-point plan to reopen stores

“We will then look at how we can safely reintroduce customers – possibly on appointment,” Tenison continues. “When it comes to head office staff, we are already looking at how we can space out desks. The reopening of offices will be similar to closing them: a phased approach.”

French model

The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) has submitted a proposal to the government to take inspiration from the flexible furlough system adopted by the French. It allows an employee to work part time, so their skills are not lost to the business, and subsidises the difference between their contracted hours – for example, if they work 20 hours per week instead of 37, the government will pay for the missing 17 hours.

Paul Alger, the UKFT’s director of international business, tells Drapers: “The benefit is that you have the ability to keep people in the business – pattern cutters for example. It gives factories the ability to split their shifts and employ social distancing when staff get back to work. The current scheme in the UK is all or nothing. We used the French model in particular in proposals to the government, as it’s a similar-sized economy to the UK with a similar amount of fashion production.”

It may take time to re-establish trust and for the workforce to return to their optimal performance Shelagh McKenzie, senior employment lawyer at Cavendish Employment Law

The suggestion of flexible furlough, which existed in Europe before the Covid-19 pandemic, would allow employees to be furloughed part time, which would help manufacturers get back up and running again by allowing people to resume work on limited hours and separate shift patterns, with less cost for the taxpayer.

Alger continues: “The UK assumes there is no work, whereas continental schemes work on the basis that there is some work but less. This is a winner for businesses if it goes ahead and potentially for the taxpayer – it’s in most business’s interest to furlough as many people as they can.

“But once they’re furloughed, they don’t have these skills in the business. The taxpayer is paying 100% of furlough, but this way the taxpayer would pay for less.” He tells Drapers that he hopes to hear back now that prime minister Boris Johnson is back in office.

John Lewis reopened its Lancashire textile factory, Herbert Parkinson, to make clinical gowns for the NHS

At the end of April, John Lewis reopened its Lancashire textile factory, Herbert Parkinson, to make clinical gowns for the NHS. The department store says it introduced social-distancing measures to bring back 20 furloughed “partners”: 15 seamstresses and five to work on logistics. Some of the 262 workers at the factory have been working at Waitrose instead of being furloughed.

There are also questions about the longer-term effects of the furlough scheme on workers in the fashion retail industry.

Cavendish Employment Law’s McKenzie says: “It may take time to re-establish trust and for the workforce to return to their optimal performance.”

Mary Anderson-Ford, managing director of Aqua Retail which specialises in recruiting in merchandising, argues furloughing is unlikely to impact how attractive retail is as a career option.

“The furloughing process won’t affect the retail industry any more than it will any other career path. I would also say that retail is – as those of us who love it have always known – an essential part of society.”

Like so many aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the furlough process is an unprecedented government intervention. Fashion retail companies are not alone in having to navigate this unknown business terrain, while balancing their responsibilities for the welfare of their employees – some of whom may no longer have a job by the time this crisis is over. Contact and honest communication and are critical to maintain staff morale and confidence in uncertain times.