Cotton Council joins Sustainable Apparel Coalition

US not-for-profit group Cotton Council International (CCI) has joined the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and will use the group’s Higg Index sustainability measurement tools to drive environmental and social responsibility throughout its supply chain.
CCI is the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council of America. It joins more than 250 global brands, retailers, and manufacturers, as well as government, non-profit environmental organisations, and academic institutions, committed to improving supply chain sustainability in the apparel, footwear and textile industries.
Through the SAC, CCI will contribute data about US-grown cotton to the Higg Index, which helps brands to make decisions about their supply chain that have a positive impact on the environment.
