Could M&S or Next restore Victoria's Secret to its former glory?

Two high street heavyweights, Marks & Spencer and Next, are reportedly vying to take control of the UK arm of Victoria’s Secret. Once known for a very particular brand of glossy glamour – most notably its headline-grabbing, supermodel-stuffed annual fashion show – the US lingerie retailer collapsed into administration in June, putting more than 800 jobs at risk. Administrator Deloitte said it would conduct a “light touch” administration as it sought to find a buyer for the business, blaming the effect of lockdown and the challenges facing bricks-and-mortar retail for Victoria Secret’s woes.

Despite well-publicised recent struggles, including slumping sales and brand damage following transphobic remarks from its former chief marketing officer, there are still reasons why Victoria’s Secret’s UK franchise could be an attractive proposition for M&S and Next. Both are playing their cards close to their chests, refusing to comment on the reports. However, enviable brand recognition could be part of Victoria’s Secret’s draw. Thanks in part to that big-budget fashion show, and its instantly recognisable candy-striped shopping bag, most UK consumers will be aware of Victoria’s Secret, even if they have never directly purchased from the business.

It also makes good business sense for both M&S and Next to strengthen their grip on the UK’s lingerie sector. Marks & Spencer already commands a large swathe of the UK’s smalls business. It is the nation’s largest lingerie retailer, with an impressive 27% share of the lingerie market and 37.5% of the bra market, according to the retailer’s own figures. One in three women already buy their underwear from M&S. CEO Steve Rowe said the category had been performing strongly before the coronavirus pandemic hit and that sales held steady during lockdown. M&S revealed plans in May to “turbo-charge” its offer by including third-party brands online and in selected stores, so adding Victoria’s Secret to its product selection could fit well within the retailer’s overarching strategy.

Next also has an impressive lingerie business. As well as its own-brand lingerie line, it offers labels such as Boux Avenue, Calvin Klein, Fantasie, Figleaves, Sloggi and Spanx. Victoria’s Secret would sit nicely alongside Next’s existing third-party labels, offering customers a slightly sexier alternative.

But whoever buys Victoria’s Secret will have work to do, not least reinventing the retailer’s image to make it relevant to customers again. Attracting a younger consumer could be part of the business’s appeal for both M&S and Next – many of those who have recently shopped at Victoria’s Secret’s black-and-pink boudoir-themed stores will be considerably younger than the customers buying bras alongside groceries at M&S. However, Victoria’s Secret has alienated Generation Z and Millennial shoppers by failing to evolve. The retailer’s lacy push-up bras feel outdated in a sector increasingly dominated by soft bralettes and sports-inspired shapes.

Even more outmoded is Victoria’s Secret’s marketing. The annual fashion show was axed in 2019 amid declining views and repeated criticism about a lack of diversity. Inclusivity and championing body positivity are key messages in the current lingerie market, but Victoria’s Secret has failed to keep pace. A quick scroll through the retailer’s Instagram page reveals styles modelled by predominately white and exclusively slim women. Brands gaining market share in lingerie, most notably Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, market and sell products designed for customers of all sizes. Much of Victoria’s Secret’s target customer base has already turned to newer, cooler brands whose messaging better chimes with their beliefs, posing a serious problem for a prospective buyer.

Victoria’s Secret also operates large stores in expensive locations, including a four-flour 40,000 sq ft flagship on Bond Street. As Covid-19 has pressed the fast forward button on retail’s migration online, neither M&S nor Next are likely to want to take on that much bricks-and-mortar space.

Brash, pink and stereotypically sexy, the future owner of Victoria Secret must find a way to make the business fresh to consumers. A modernised product offering, inclusive marketing strategy and trimmed down store portfolio will be central to the future of Victoria’s Secret. The retailer may have lost its infamous angel wings alongside its now-defunct fashion show, but it could flutter to life once again.