Councils begin administering coronavirus business grants

Councils across the UK, including Sunderland, Devon and Cornwall, have this week started making grant payments to eligible businesses and organisations amid the coronavirus.

In response to the immense economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK government announced unprecedented levels of business support, including grants to cover wages, business rates holidays and cash grants.

Sunderland City Council has made cash grants to business amounting to the value of £3.3m. The £10,000 and £25,000 cash grants to businesses announced by the government for Sunderland companies are being administered by Sunderland City Council’s Business Rates team.

Around 10,000 businesses across Cornwall have received a total of £116m in grant funding to help cope with the impact of the pandemic. A further 3,500 businesses have applied to Cornwall council within the last three days for a business support grant – a fund set up by the government and administered by the council.

Meanwhile, Torridge District Council (TDC) in Devonshire has processed more than £17m in grants for businesses affected by the crisis.