Courtyard opens second store

2 July 2019By

Julia Jaconelli, the owner of Guildford womenswear independent Courtyard, has opened a second store with a focus on ethical and sustainable fashion. 

The new shop, which opened last week, is located across the street from its sister store in Angel Gate. 

Courtyard “number two” features solely ethical and sustainable beauty, lifestyle, accessories and clothing brands including Bird + Wolf, Shake the Tree, Boyish Jeans, Tomorrow Denim, Hayley Menzies and Woden. 

Retail prices range between £10 for skincare to £325 for a hand-painted jacket. 

The original Courtyard, which opened in 1994, took home the award for Best Womenswear Independent at the Drapers Independents Awards in 2017.

