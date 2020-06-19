Craghoppers boss retires

McNamara’s last day will be 31 July when his son, James McNamara, will take over as brand director.

McNamara joined Craghoppers in 1995 from French footwear brand Line 7. He swiftly moved through the ranks from national sales manager to sales director, before becoming managing director in 2000.

He said: “Though this may seem a strange time to be leaving, my retirement is something that I have been planning for a while now. I feel it is time for me to retire, relax and have a rest. My wife, Joyce and I have enjoyed some wonderful trips over the past few years and it has got us hungry for more travel. We hope to be fulfilling our travel dreams soon.

“I also wanted to make sure I left the company in good hands. The wretched Covid-19 virus has virtually brought the whole UK and global economy, to a standstill. There is no question that this is an unprecedented challenge to the company.

“But as a brand with a strong product range built on innovation, technical expertise and modern designs, I’m absolutely confident that James and his team will sustain the business through this difficult time, and beyond.”