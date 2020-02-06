Creative industries outshine wider economy

The creative industries grew at five times the rate of the wider economy between 2017 and 2018, new economic growth figures have found.

The sector is now worth £111.7bn in gross value added (GVA) to the UK - more than the automotive, life sciences, aerospace and oil and gas industries combined, according to the Creative Industries Federation.

It grew by 7.4% in real terms over the 2017 to 2018 period, compared to a 1.4% rate of growth for the economy as a whole.

All sectors within the creative industries reported real-term growth, including fashion and design which grew by 2.9%.

Other sectors included architecture (up 7.8%), advertising and marketing (up 11.5%) and creative tech including games (up 10.3%). Music, performing and visual arts grew by 2.3%, publishing by 3.5%, crafts by 2.4%, film, TV, radio and photography by 3% and museums, galleries and libraries by 1.9%.

The creative industries now make up 5.8% of the UK economy.

Caroline Norbury, CEO of the Creative Industries Federation and Creative England, said: “These impressive figures are a testament to the innovation and resilience of our world-leading creative industries. These are the industries of tomorrow: resistant to automation, at the forefront of innovation, and with the ability to tackle major global challenges such as climate change.

”As we enter the next stage of negotiations with the EU and major countries around the world, it is vital that we maintain this momentum, so that the UK can continue to prosper as a global leader in creativity and creative enterprise.”