Current support leaves retailers at risk of 'imminent collapse'

UK retailers have warned the government that the current package of coronavirus support may not be enough to prevent the “imminent collapse” of many businesses.

In a letter to small business minister Paul Scully and chancellor Rishi Sunak, a coalition of the UK’s biggest retailers and commercial property owners said the need for further support “must be addressed urgently ahead of the June quarter [rent payment] day”.

“While welcome, the current offer of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stave off the imminent collapse of many businesses, with the associated job losses, community impact and economic harm that comes with that,” said the letter, from the chiefs of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the British Property Federation (BFP) and commercial property body Revo.

The coalition also urged the government to consider its previous proposal of a Furloughed Space Grant Scheme (FSGS), under which would the government would subsidise rents.

They warned Scully and Sunak that the current debt-based support was “proving not to be an option” for many retailers and landlords because of the “fragility of the retail market and/or because the burden of additional debt will not be sustainable if they are to survive”.

However, a stimulus such as the FSGS would make the “cost burdens shared by all parties…in order to minimise economic harm and widespread job losses”.

The bodies have called for an urgent meeting with the government to discuss the approach.