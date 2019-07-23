Customer focus key to Joules’s success

Joules’s expansion in key international markets and razor-sharp focus on its customer over the past 12 months were responsible for driving growth, despite challenging market conditions, CEO Colin Porter has said.

Revenue increased 17.2% year on year to £218m for the 52 weeks to 26 May. International revenue was up 43.5% following continued expansion in its target markets including the US and Germany, and now represents 16.1% of the group’s total revenue.

Joules’ underlying profit before tax was £15.5m – up 19.4% on 2017/18.

“Quality time with the family is [our] ethos and what we’re all about. This is reflected in everything that we do – from our colour scheme to our handwriting and the quality of our products – and customers invest in that lifestyle as much as they do our products. We don’t focus on what is fashionable – we create what is right for our customers.”

This applies to all areas of the business – in particular customer experience – as Joules developed into a “truly multichannel brand” over the past year, said Porter.

“In the UK, we’ve really focused on our ‘Total Retail’ model over the last 12 months, to make it easier for customers to shop Joules wherever and whenever.”

Porter said Joules will continue to expand across the US and Germany – its target international markets – as he believes there is further room to grow by building brand awareness, online sales and its partnerships there.

It is also trialling a childrenswear store in Dubai this autumn.