Former LK Bennett chief executive Darren Topp has been reappointed as CEO of the womenswear retailer, following its sale earlier this month.

Rebecca Feng, who runs LK Bennett’s Chinese franchises, bought the UK, Ireland and wholesale business of the retailer out of administration on 12 April.

Topp had been working with Feng to help her table an offer for the business under the newly incorporated company Byland UK.

Topp previously joined LK Bennett in September 2016 as CEO after heading up Arcadia’s BHS, which collapsed in April that year.

He stepped down from the position in March 2018 and was replaced by Erica Vilkauls, who formerly headed up womenswear chain East. Vilkauls has now left the business.

Topp is also chairman at Retail Executives, a specialist fashion and retail recruitment firm.