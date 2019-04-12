Deadline for Drapers' sustainability survey extended

The deadline for taking part in Drapers’ sustainability survey – which explores what the fashion retail industry feels is needed to achieve significant change – has been extended to Friday 26 April.
We would like to know how sustainable you consider your company or employer to be, what initiatives you are currently involved with, and what you think of the environmental audit committee’s recent recommendations for reforming the industry.
Take part in the survey here and we will use the anonymous responses to clarify the industry’s progress on sustainability, and share best practice.
Drapers launched its first sustainability conference in March, bringing together sustainable brands and retailers, trailblazers and unicorns, disruptors, progressive thinkers and pioneers to discuss practical solutions to the sustainability problem.
Register your interest in attending Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020.
