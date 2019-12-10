Debenhams bolsters board

Department store Debenhams has announced the appointment of two new non-executive directors to the board of its parent company Celine Jersey Topco.

John Walden, former CEO of Home Retail Group, and Kevin Conroy, founder and CEO of Conroy Media, will join as non-executive directors at an unspecified date.

Walden was CEO of Home Retail Group until it sold principal subsidiary Argos to Sainsburys in 2016 and is currently chairman of Naked Wines.

Conroy Media provides advisory services for an array of early stage and high growth companies and Kevin Conroy is currently a non-executive director at Mattress Firm.

Commenting on the appointments, Mark Gifford, chairman of Celine Jersey Topco, said: “I know Stefaan [Vansteenkiste, CEO of Debenhams] and the operational team will welcome their insight and strategic understanding. We are assembling a strong board and, with a supportive investor group, substantial resources and a clear plan, Debenhams is well set to implement its turnaround.”