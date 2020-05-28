Debenhams cuts hundreds of head office roles

Debenhams has today cut hundreds of head office roles following its second collapse into administration earlier this year, and has revealed its plans to reopen stores next month.

The roles are understood to be within the merchandising, buying, design and human resources teams. All the staff let go had been furloughed under the government’s job retention scheme.

Prior to the latest cuts, Debenhams had around 3,000 head office employees across the group. The exact number of job losses is not yet known.

The department store retailer declined to comment on the job losses.

Meanwhile, Debenhams has also issued store reopening plans for once the lockdown measures are eased. It plans to reopen 120 stores from 15 June, starting with around 90 stores in England.

“Debenhams’ preparations to reopen the vast majority of its stores from 15 June are well under way following the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on 120 stores”, a Debenhams spokesman said.

“In the context of a retail industry undergoing profound change, the management team is working on the future shape of the group, with a view to seeking an exit from administration as a going concern. With a leaner and more flexible operating model, Debenhams will have the ability to adapt to what are likely to be fundamental shifts in the future trading environment.”

The struggling department store group appointed advisory firm FRP Advisory as administrators on 9 April, in order to protect the UK business from liquidation.

On 16 April Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of accountancy firm KPMG were appointed as joint provisional liquidators of the Irish business. Debenhams directors have also commenced a liquidation process on Debenhams Hong Kong Limited, which includes its Hong Kong and Bangladesh sourcing offices.

Meanwhile, Frasers Group chief executive Mike Ashley has been unsuccessful in his bid to prompt an investigation into Debenhams’ financial affairs. Ashley had the group’s lawyers request a judge to appoint a provisional liquidator.

However, judge Mark Mullen, who considered the application at a remote hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday, refused. He said neither Debenhams’ shareholders nor creditors were aware of the application.

Mullen added that he would reconsider the issue at another hearing in the near future.