Debenhams launches autism hour

On Tuesday 8 October, between 11am and 12 noon, Debenhams will create a more autism-friendly shopping experience by turning down music and tannoy announcements and dimming bright lights.

There are around 700,000 autistic people in the UK, as well as 3 million family members and carers. A surveys by the National Autistic Society suggests that 64% of autistic people avoid shops and 28% of autistic people have been asked to leave a public place for reasons associated with their autism.

Angela Morrison, Debenhams’ stores, technology and supply chain director, said: “We will also be running an education programme for our store colleagues. It is important to us to make sure that all our customers feel welcomed and are able to browse, shop and visit our cafes in comfort.”