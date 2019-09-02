Debenhams prepares for legal battle

Debenhams has reportedly lined up professional services firm Deloitte over fears that it may lose its legal battle relating to its restructuring plan, which launches today.

The court case is with its landlord Combine Property Control Group (CPC), which launched a legal challenge to Debenham’s company voluntary agreement and owns six of the properties that Debenhams lets.

If Debenhams loses the challenge, Deloitte will be on hand amid claims that it could “tip the department store into administration”.

Debenhams filed for the CVA in May and announced plans to close 50 of its stores and reduce rent at a further 100.