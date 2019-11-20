Debenhams recruits 7,000 Christmas staff

Debenhams has filled 7,000 Christmas jobs across its 165 UK stores in the run up to Christmas, to help offer better customer service during the busiest time of year.

The 7,000 new recruits will start in time for Debenhams’ Black Friday promotion on 29 November. The department store chain has 109 new employees joining it’s Oxford Street store.

Debenhams is also mobilising volunteers from its central functions too, with 500 people from its London head office going out to their local department stores to help over the peak trading period. It has also taken a new approach to its Christmas recruitment drive this year, hiring colleagues not just with retail experience, but from the hospitality industry.

The range of positions include roles on the sales floor, in its beauty halls, serving in the restaurant and behind the scenes in stock management. All new colleagues have been given training.

Darren Kay, regional manager for Debenhams said: “Our current team of colleagues are a testament to the local workforce, and we are delighted to welcome our new recruits. We have 109 new employees joining us this Christmas in our Oxford Street store alone and many colleagues that work with us over this period stay on as permanent members of staff, so it is a crucial time in our recruitment calendar and a great opportunity for those seeking a career in retail.”