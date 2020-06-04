Debenhams reveals first stores to reopen

Debenhams has announced it will reopen 50 of its stores in England on 15 June, following the temporary closure of its store estate under coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

They will follow the reopening of three stores in Northern Ireland on 8 June: Belfast, Newry and Rushmere.

The 50 English stores to reopen comprise: Barrow, Bath, Bedford, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Bristol, Bromley, Bury, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Chester, Chesterfield, Colchester, Hanley, Harrogate, Harrow, Hastings, Hemel, Hereford, Ilford, Ipswich, Leeds, Lichfield, Lincoln, Liverpool, Luton, Mansfield, Meadowhall, Northampton, Norwich, Oxford, Portsmouth, Redditch, Scarborough, Scunthorpe, Sheffield, Staines, Stevenage, Stockport, Taunton, Torquay, Wakefield, Westwood Cross, Weymouth, Winchester, Worcester, Worthing and York Monks Cross.

The number is lower than the previously announced 90 UK stores that were planned to open on 15 June. However, the department store chain has said the rest of its store portfolio will reopen later in the week.

Stores in Scotland and Wales will reopen when government restrictions allow.

Steven Cook, managing director of Debenhams, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers back to our stores in the coming weeks. From the installation of perspex screens at till points to the roll-out of social distancing procedures and PPE, we have been working hard to ensure our colleagues and customers can work and shop with confidence. Our reopening plans follow the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on 120 stores, meaning that the vast majority of our stores will be reopening.”

Since collapsing into administration on 6 April, Debenhams has announced the permanent closure of 17 stores across the UK: Borehamwood, Clapham, Kidderminster, King’s Lynn, Leamington-Spa, Merthyr Tydfil, Rugby, Salisbury, South Shields, Southampton, Stratford, Swindon, Truro, Westfield, Croydon, Leicester, Reading.

However, the department store chain is also in discussions with landlords about the possible permanent closure of a further five stores, and has saved two of its Hammerson-owned stores that were due to be taken over by Next.

Chief executive, Stefaan Vansteenkiste has now left the business. His intention to step down from his role as CEO of Debenhams was first reported in March.

Debenhams has also cut hundreds of head office roles across merchandising, buying, design and human resources teams.