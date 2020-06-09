Debenhams reveals further store closure locations

Struggling department store Debenhams has revealed the locations of three stores in England which are due to permanently shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Debenhams said the decision was made after failing to agree terms with shopping centre owner Intu.

The Intu-owned shopping centre stores to close include the Metrocentre in Gateshead, Centre:mk in Milton Keynes and the Harlequin Shopping Centre in Watford.

The announcement comes after Drapers revealed earlier this month that Debenhams was in discussions with landlords about the possible permanent closure of a further five stores. It is unclear what is happening with the other two stores, in undisclosed locations.

The closures take the total of stores not reopening to 20. The department store chain had already announced the permanent closure of 17 stores across the UK since it collapsed into administration on 6 April, including: Borehamwood, Clapham, Kidderminster, Kings Lynn, Leamington-Spa, Merthyr Tdyfil, Rugby, Salisbury, South Shields, Southampton, Stratford, Swindon, Truro, Westfield, Croydon, Leicester, Reading.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “Sadly we have been unable to agree terms with the landlord. As a result these stores will not be re-opening in line with the rest of the chain next week. We greatly regret the effect on our colleagues, who have served our customers with commitment and dedication. Our customers can continue to shop with us online at debenhams.com or at other local stores from next week.”