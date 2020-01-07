Debenhams reveals store closure dates

Debenhams has revealed the locations and dates of the 19 stores which are due to shut in the UK this month as part of its company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

It comes after the department store chain entered administration in April 2019 and officially launched its CVA later the same month. The Debenhams CVA proposals were approved on 9 May.

The stores which are earmarked for closure are due to close in the the space of a fortnight as the retailer presses ahead with its rescue plan.

The store closure locations and dates are:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester – 11 January

Birmingham, The Fort – 11 January

Kirkcaldy, Fife – 11 January

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey – 11 January

Wandsworth, London – 11 January

Wolverhampton – 11 January

Chatham, Kent – 15 January

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – 15 January

Slough, Berkshire – 15 January

Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham – 15 January

Welwyn, Herfordshire – 15 January

Witney, Oxfordshire – 15 January

Ashford, Kent – 19 January

Canterbury, Kent – 19 January

Eastbourne, East Sussex – 19 January

Folkestone, Kent – 19 January

Southport, Merseyside – 19 January

Southsea, Portsmouth – 19 January

Wimbledon, London – 19 January

The department store chain is expected to close 50 stores - of which 22 will shut in January. Drapers understands Debenhams is in continuing discussions with landlords to determine the next tranche of closures, and how to give the rest of its stores a sustainable cost base.

The retailer, which is working with property agencies CWM and Time Retail, is asking for discounts on both service charge and rent on around 20 of its stores.

Meanwhile, the department store retailer announced yesterday that it has appointed British Airways veteran Abigail Comber as its new chief marketing officer. She will begin the role on 7 January.