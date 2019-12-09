Debenhams splits with property director

Debenhams has parted ways with property director Clive Bentley, amid preparations to close 22 stores in the New Year.

Bentley was hired to oversee the department store chain’s company voluntary arrangement, but will now leave the business, reports in The Sunday Times indicate.

The CVA introduced break clauses across Debenham’s 166-strong UK store estate, and is likely to lead to more closures next year.

Under Bentley, the CVA survived a legal challenge backed by Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, who lost an estimated £150m when Debenhams was taken over by its lenders in a debt-for-equity swap in April.

Debenhams has been contacted for comment.