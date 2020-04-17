Debenhams to close seven stores

Department store Debenhams has confirmed that seven stores will not re-open after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted, making 422 staff redundant.

Debenhams, which appointed advisory firm FRP Advisory as administrators last week, said it had agreed terms with landlords on over 120 of its 142 stores, but confirmed that an initial seven would close permanently.

Chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said: ‘“I’m delighted with the progress we are making with our landlord discussions which reflects the pragmatic view the vast majority of them are taking of the current market conditions.

”We have agreed terms on the vast majority of our UK stores and talks are proceeding positively on the remainder, positioning us to reopen these stores when government regulations permit.

”Regrettably, we have been unable to reach agreement on seven stores and these will not be reopening, and I’d like to express my thanks to our colleagues in these stores at what I know is a difficult time for everyone.”

The stores set to close are:

Truro

Stratford-upon-Avon

Salisbury

Westfield

Warrington

Leamington Spa

South Shields

Drapers understands there could be more store closures dependent on landlord conversations.

It follows the news that the department store has liquidated its Irish business.