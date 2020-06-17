Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Debenhams to reopen more stores

17 June 2020

Debenhams is preparing to reopen a further 38 stores in England today (17 June) following the “successful reopening” of 50 of its stores earlier this week. 

The stores set to open are: Banbury, Basildon, Basingstoke, Beverley, Birmingham, Bolton, Bradford, Brighton, Carlisle, Coventry, Crawley, Doncaster, Exeter, Fareham, Gloucester, Gravesend, Guildford, Hounslow, Hull, Middlesbrough, Newbury, Nottingham, Nuneaton, Oldham, Oxford Street, Plymouth, Preston, Romford, Southend, Sunderland, Sutton, Telford, Walsall, Warrington, White Rose, Wigan, Woking, Workington. 

The remaining stores in England will reopen “shortly thereafter”.  

The business is awaiting confirmation from Wales and Scotland as to when stores located in those nations can reopen.

Steven Cook, managing director, Debenhams, said: We were pleased with the first day of reopening in England yesterday, following the reopening of our Northern Irish stores last week. Our customers have been complimentary about the safety precautions we have introduced. It is very early days of course, but we look forward to opening most of our remaining English stores on Wednesday.

“Longer-term, there will be plenty of issues to be resolved, notably around unsustainable rates bills, if the high street is going to get back onto a sustainable footing.”

