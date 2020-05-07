Debenhams to shut five stores

Ailing department store Debenhams is to shut five stores in Hammerson shopping centres after failing to agree terms with the landlord.
The closures are in Bullring in Birmingham, Centrale in Croydon, Silverburn in Glasgow, High Cross in Leicester, and The Oracle, Reading.
Debenhams appointed administrators to protect the UK business from liquidation last month. It has now agreed terms with landlords on more than 120 of its stores.
Next has signed new flexible leases to take over the existing beauty halls in the five stores to close. These will be run as standalone Next premium beauty halls - a new concept for the retailer.
A spokesman from Debenhams said: ”We can confirm that despite our best efforts, we have been unable to agree terms with Hammerson on our five stores in its shopping centres, and so they will not be reopening. We continue to engage in constructive talks with our landlords and have agreed terms on the vast majority of our stores, which we look forward to reopening when government restrictions allow. This is no reflection on the commitment of our colleagues in these stores and we are extremely grateful for their support.”
