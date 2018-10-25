Debenhams to shut up to 50 stores

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
As retailers do everything they can to attract shoppers into stores, why are so many on the high street offering disappointing levels of customer service?
Entries are now open for the Drapers Digital Awards - recognising the best of the best in ecommerce across the fashion industry in the UK and Ireland.
Luxury group Kering is adopting the mantle of sustainability, and has ambitions to transform its own business at every level – and change the entire industry in the process.
Drapers Footwear Awards 19 will recognise and celebrate the footwear's very best from across the UK and Ireland.
We have 18 exciting categories up for contest, including International Footwear Business of the Year and Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year.
With Ninety Percent, Shafiq Hassan aims to use fashion to give to charity and improve the brand’s workers’ lives
Earlier this month, Drapers took a trip to Canada to view luxury etailer Ssense’s vision of bricks-and-mortar retail’s future.
Taking place on 29 November 2018, the Drapers Awards recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector.
25 October 2018
By Harriet Brown
Debenhams plans to axe up to 50 underperforming stores in a bid to turn around its ailing fortunes.
