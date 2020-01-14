Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Debenhams unveils new sustainability targets

14 January 2020By

Full screenDebenhams 009

Debenhams has launched new targets for sustainable fashion, including all of its cotton coming from sustainable sources by 2022.

In 2019, the business reduced the amount of packaging it used by 22%, sourced more than 2 million garments made from sustainable cotton and reduced the number of clothes hangers sent from its stores to landfill to zero.

The department store retailer has now set the following targets:

  • 100% of its cotton requirement to be from sustainable sources by 2022
  • All cotton garments in its Mantaray collection for the new 2020 season to be Better Cotton Initiative sourced
  • By September 2020, all own-brand product sold in a Debenhams store will have at least one sustainable attribute
  • All lamination to be removed from swing tickets by December 2020
  • All swing tickets to be sourced using Forest Stewardship Council paper by December 2020

An operational takeback scheme is to be rolled out to every store this spring to recycle old stock and samples in partnership with the charity NewLife, which supports disabled and terminally ill children and their families.

To achieve these targets, Debenhams has tasked its sourcing and supply chain teams and manufacturing partners with pursuing more sustainable options across all its processes. It has set the specific objectives of sourcing sustainable packaging; reducing water and chemical use; reducing wastage and cost; and recycling and re-using materials wherever possible.

Debenhams’ director of stores, technology and supply chain, Angela Morrison, said: “As a senior leadership team, we are committed to examining everything we do with a more sustainable focus. There is still a lot for us to do, but we made real progress in 2019.

“Reducing the amount of packaging we use by 22% is the equivalent of powering 79 British homes for a whole year.  Our standardised clothes hangers now use black plastic made of 98% recycled material, so we can recycle and reuse them in a closed loop. As a result, Debenhams has reduced CO2 emissions from this product by 40% and now sends zero waste to landfill.”

Steven Cook, Debenhams’ managing director of fashion, home and beauty, said: “In 2019, consumers spent increasing amounts on well-being and experiences and their focus on ethical and sustainable retailing is rising. These trends look set to continue in 2020 – fortunately, department stores are well placed to cater for them. Our goal is that every product we sell should have at least one sustainable attribute.”

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Ben sherman team gb

    First look: Ben Sherman’s collaboration with Team GB

    18 September 2019

    As the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games in 2020 come within striking distance, British menswear brand Ben Sherman has unveiled an exclusive capsule collection with Team GB.

  • Timberland londonstore

    The best sustainable fashion initiatives of 2019

    17 December 2019

    Fashion brands and retailers upped their focus on going green this year, launching sustainable initiatives that ranged from purposeful store designs to recycled collections, while MPs also stepped up their focus on the industry’s impact on the environment.

  • Most read stories index

    The top 10 stories of 2019

    27 December 2019

    2019 has been a tough year for fashion brands and retailers, which is reflected in the rather dismal tone of many of this year’s top 10 most-read online stories. 

  • primark shrewsbury

    Primark to debut in Slovakia

    6 December 2019

    Primark has announced that it will enter its 15th market, Slovakia, after signing a lease to open a store in Bratislava. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.