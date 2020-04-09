Deckers poaches Fat Face ecommerce boss

US fashion group Deckers Brands has appointed former Fat Face ecommerce boss Paul Wright as its new senior ecommerce director.

Wright had previously held the position of brand and ecommerce director at British lifestyle brand Fat Face, where he had worked for the past nine years.

He wrote in a LinkedIn post: ”I’m really excited about the opportunity to work with the teams here and explore new opportunities with their fantastic portfolio of brands.”

Deckers Brands owns several fashion names including footwear brands Ugg, Hoka One and Teva.