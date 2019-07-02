Deichmann to expand UK footprint

German footwear retailer Deichmann is planning to expand its UK footprint, targeting the country despite recent losses.
The Evening Standard reports the retailer currently has 102 stores in the UK, and opened nine new stores in 2018, and intends to increase this further over the coming years.
Accounts show that Deichmann’s sales rose 3.5% to £98.1m during 2018, but the retailer made a pre-tax loss of £1.4m.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.