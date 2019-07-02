Deichmann to expand UK footprint

German footwear retailer Deichmann is planning to expand its UK footprint, targeting the country despite recent losses.

The Evening Standard reports the retailer currently has 102 stores in the UK, and opened nine new stores in 2018, and intends to increase this further over the coming years.

Accounts show that Deichmann’s sales rose 3.5% to £98.1m during 2018, but the retailer made a pre-tax loss of £1.4m.