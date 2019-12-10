Denim Première Vision pulls in big-ticket buyers

Denim Première Vision returned for a successful second London edition with an impressive roster of buyers from well-known brands.

The denim textiles show took place at new venue Printworks London in Surrey Quays, south-east London, on 3-4 December.

Of the 97 exhibitors, most were international – again dominated by mills from Turkey and Pakistan.



Some exhibitors said it was quieter than last year’s show at the Old Truman Brewery in London’s Shoreditch, but they were pleased with the quality of buyers in attendance, including those from Asos, John Lewis & Partners, Cos, Guess, River Island, Pepe Jeans and Levi’s.

Aamir Chottani, director at Pakistani denim manufacturer Chottani, said: “It was not super-busy, but that’s how we actually want it to be. Quality buyers were there. This way we can actually give time to the potential buyers and brands.”

Paolo Gnutti, CEO of Italian mill PG Denim, which was exhibiting for the second time this year at Denim Première Vision, told Drapers it was “a lively show”: “UK and north Europe are a very interesting market for PG Denim, and the level of the brands and retailers that came to visit us at the show was very high.

“The venue was really cool and industrial, and made it very easy for the client to find the supplier.”

However, some complained that Printworks London is difficult for visitors to reach.

“The show was well organised but the location was not really convenient,” said Enrico Forin, development manager at Chinese denim manufacturer Advance Denim. “You need to consider how difficult it can be to find the right place in a big city like London.”

Andrea Di Gaetano, export sales manager at Italian weaver Canclini 1925, added: “Our opinion is that the location is not good. The organiser should consider something closer to central London. Also, the venue was freezing – both exhibitors and customers were complaining.”

Denim Première Vision’s show manager, Fabio Adami Dalla Val, said: ”Printworks is on two transport lines – Jubilee and Overground – and easily accessible from central London and Shoreditch. But if you haven’t visited the location before, you’d need to check your route.

“We had a cold snap during the exhibition and while this meant we had bright blue skies, it was unusually chilly and heating a massive former industrial space isn’t an exact science.”

He added: ”The size of Printworks meant that we could present an increased number of special events such as pattern-cutting workshops, exclusive garment exhibitions, talks and seminars. The larger space also meant that our visitors had room to roam, and perhaps gave the perception of less bustle than the last London edition.”

Denim Première Vision will remain at Printworks London for its December 2020 edition.