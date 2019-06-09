Denim Première Vision to return to London

Parisian trade show Denim Première Vision will return to the British capital for its next edition on 3-4 December.

The show will take place at Printworks London in Rotherhithe, south-east London.

Première Vision launched the denim-focused event in Paris in 2007, but moved it to a roving format last season. It now takes place in a different European city each time.

It came to London for the first time last season, taking place in the Truman Brewery in the east of the city.

The announcement of its return to the UK followed a successful autumn 20 edition in Milan, which ran from 28-29 at Superstudio Più. Visitor numbers were up 8% on last season to 2,524.

The exhibitor line-up included 44 weavers, 21 manufacturers, 14 components and accessories makers, and 11 technology developers. The number of international exhibitors was up 27% year on year, organisers said.

A new trends forum was unveiled, called the A20W21 Laboratory. Created in collaboration with Italian designer Kristian Guerra, it offered trend inspiration and workshops, including sessions on environmentally-conscious denim making methods.

Across the two-day event, there were also taster sessions in pattern cutting development and dyeing, and talks on industry issues from brands including Candiani, Wrangler, Closed and Weekday.