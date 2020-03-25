Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Denim trade show Kingpins Amsterdam goes virtual

25 March 2020By

Full screenTrade show

Denim trade show Kingpins Amsterdam has announced it is going online, after it cancelled its next edition in April amid health concerns and travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 coronavirus

The show will offer an online denim event, Kingpins24, on 22 and 23 April – the original dates of the cancelled Amsterdamn show, Sportswear International reports. 

On these dates, anyone visiting the Kingpins website will be directed to the online show. Admission will be free, and it will go live at 9am CET. 

The programme will include live-streamed panels, interviews and exhibitor content such as presentations, sustainability and CSR updates.

Kingpins Amsterdam was the second show its organisers had to cancel in relation to the coronavirus. In February, they cancelled Kingpins Hong Kong, which had been due to take place on 13 and 14 May. 

