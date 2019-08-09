Desmond & Dempsey launches kidswear

The unisex collection is comprised of a miniature version of the brand’s signature shirting pyjama set, in eight different eclectic prints. A T-shirt and towel robe also feature.

The collection will be exclusively sold at Harrods for autumn 19, as well as via the Desmond & Dempsey website.

Bold stripes, tropical pineapples and crocodile prints all feature in the playful collection, and adult versions of the pyjamas are available in the brand’s men’s and womenswear offer.

Desmond & Dempsey was launched by Molly Goddard and Joel Jeffrey in 2014 ,and has 22 stockists including Net-a-Porter and Selfridges. Earlier this year the brand was named as one of the luxury industry body Walpole’s Brands of Tomorrow.

Wholesale prices range from £14 for a T-shirt to £29 for a co-ordinating pyjama set. 020 3925 3956 desmondanddempsey.com