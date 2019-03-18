Diesel CEO steps down

Marco Agnolin
Marco Agnolin has stepped down as CEO of Diesel after little more than a year in the role.
His last day as CEO will be 27 March but he will continue to serve on the company’s board.
Agnolin joined Diesel in January 2018 after serving as CEO of Inditex-owned Bershka. A successor has not been named.
The company has undergone a number of changes to its leadership team in recent years.
In October, Johnny Hewlett left his post as CEO for Europe after working at the brand for ten years.
Creative director Nicola Formichetti left at the end of 2017 after five years designing for the label.
Drapers has contacted Diesel for further comment.
