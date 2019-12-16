Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Diesel poaches Balmain CEO

16 December 2019By

Full screenmassimo piombini diesel ceo

Diesel Group has appointed Balmain CEO Massimo Piombini as its new chief executive officer. 

Piombini will join the Italian company in February 2020, and report to Diesel parent company OTB’s CEO Ubaldo Minelli.

He joins from Balman, where he was CEO for the last 3 years. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Valentino as commercial director, after working at several other luxury brands, including Bally, Bulgari and Gucci.

Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel, said the brand “changed the industry with its lifestyle approach and [is] a company that I recently took back to its roots, which is already giving very positive results. I wish Massimo to fuel its engine and take it where it deserves to be.” 

OTB is the parent company of fashion brands Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor & Rolf, Amiri, and companies Staff International, which specializes in ready-to-wear production and distribution, and Brave Kid, which specializes in childrenswear production and distribution.

