Digital service tax gets green light

The government has confirmed it will introduce a digital services tax to collect 2% of revenue made in the UK by companies such as Amazon and Facebook.

The tax will be introduced on 1 April and will affect online marketplaces, search engines and social media services. Revenue and Customs believes it could result in as much as £515m in additional annual income by the end of the 2025 financial year.

Businesses will be liable for the tax when worldwide revenue from digital activities is more than £500m and more than £25m of this revenue comes from UK users.