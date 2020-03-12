Digital service tax gets green light

The government has confirmed it will introduce a digital services tax to collect 2% of revenue made in the UK by companies such as Amazon and Facebook.
The tax will be introduced on 1 April and will affect online marketplaces, search engines and social media services. Revenue and Customs believes it could result in as much as £515m in additional annual income by the end of the 2025 financial year.
Businesses will be liable for the tax when worldwide revenue from digital activities is more than £500m and more than £25m of this revenue comes from UK users.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.