Discounting boosts John Lewis fashion sales

19 December 2018By

Full screenJohn lewis oxford street (4)

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners jumped 9.3% year on year in the week to 15 December as the department store chain price-matched competitors’ discounts.

Beauty, well-being and leisure sales were up 15.7% for the week, and womenswear and menswear sales were up 8.5% and 7.2% respectively.

Total sales for the group were up 1.8% on the same week last year.

