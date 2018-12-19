Discounting boosts John Lewis fashion sales

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners jumped 9.3% year on year in the week to 15 December as the department store chain price-matched competitors’ discounts.
Beauty, well-being and leisure sales were up 15.7% for the week, and womenswear and menswear sales were up 8.5% and 7.2% respectively.
Total sales for the group were up 1.8% on the same week last year.
