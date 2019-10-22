Discounting boosts sales at John Lewis

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners jumped 32.1% year on year for the week to 19 October, as the retailer ran a 20% off promotion across clothing.
Own-brand fashion sales were up 46% for the week. Sales of boots increased by 34% as a result of the wet weather.
Beauty, well-being and leisure sales were up 25.3% as John Lewis price-matched a competitor’s promotion.
Total sales at the department store were up 8.5% on the same week last year.
