Donate to the Drapers x FTCT Covid-19 Appeal

Drapers is today launching its Covid-19 charity appeal in partnership with the Fashion and Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT).

As the fashion industry faces its biggest crisis for decades, we ask for your help to raise £60,000 to support families in the UK fashion and textile industry.

Coronavirus has forced retailers across the country to close their doors, and in some cases, shut down their online operations. The result: thousands of job losses across the industry with many more undoubtedly on the horizon.

Now is a time to support retail’s key workers and their families, which is why we are launching the Drapers x FTCT Covid-19 Appeal.

FTCT provides grants for the children of UK fashion and textile workers, to support those with financial difficulties in buying necessities such as clothing, bedding and specialist equipment for those children who need it.

In the last three weeks, applications for FTCT grants have trebled, and, as a result, its grant funds have depleted.

“Many of the parents we are speaking to simply aren’t eligible for the government schemes available,” said FTCT director Anna Pangbourne. “For families used to living month to month, they can’t afford the shortfall left by furlough pay or the five-week wait for Universal Credit. This is where our grants can make a huge difference, acting as a safety net during this unpredictable time.”

Drapers editor Kirsty McGregor said: “The FTCT has transformed the lives of many families, and with your help, it will be able to provide essential aid to those who have fallen on hard times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”

It’s our industry. Let’s support each other, together.

Your donation, whatever the size, could make a huge difference to a child’s life.

Donate now to the Drapers X FTCT Covid-19 Appeal

FTCT is not eligible for the government funding for charities announced this month, so your donations will truly make a difference.

