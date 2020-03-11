Calling your brand sustainable opens you up to scrutiny and hinders your engagement with your customers, brand fashion consultant Elizabeth Stiles told the Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020.

Businesses should not be calling themselves sustainable, but instead be focusing on targets within that label, advocates Stiles, who spent 12 years in fashion buying and design management.

“Stop using sustainability as a promotion label. Crack on as if it’s business as usual and look at other ways to promote your business,” said Stiles. “Being specific on your marketing messages is more important.”

Using a broad message of sustainability opens businesses up to criticism where there are gaps in sustainability – for example, if the brand uses organic cotton but then transports it using air freight it is not fully sustainable.

Retailers and brands should instead look at particular areas of sustainability they want to focus on, such as small-batch production, lifetime guarantee with a mending service, using recycled or organic materials, and paying fair wages for workers in their supply chain.

By focusing on these specific areas, businesses can be clear about their promises and targets, and not commit to something they cannot deliver on – a fully sustainable supply chain – said Stiles.

“It’s much safer to promote your business as one of these things rather than fully sustainable,” said Stiles.

“Be known for that one thing, and start with what you’re genuinely passionate about, whether it be water consumption, human or animal rights.

“Saying you stand for sustainability is not enough – it’s wobbly. You want to speak to people’s emotions and create a gasp of breath.”