Douglas & Grahame appoints financial director

McBrien joins from Irish petrol forecourt retailer Applegreen, where he was head of Northern Ireland from 2018. Before that, he was head of finance at hotel group Andras House from 2015.

He will take over from interim financial director William Fitzpatrick, who has led the financial and administrative functions of the business for the past six years.

Managing director Donald Finlay said: “To allow us to better adapt to the major shifts happening in the market, the board of directors at Douglas & Grahame has agreed that the time is right to appoint a full-time financial director.”

He added: “The pace of change in the fashion industry continues to accelerate, creating a wide range of challenges for an omni-channel business such as ours. Mark comes to us with a broad range of experience across a variety of channels and sectors, a background which will add valuable new insights to our strategic leadership team.”

Douglas & Grahame, headquartered in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, produces clothing under a menswear brands including Douglas, Remus Uomo, Daniel Grahame and 1880 Club.