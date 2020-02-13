Dr Martens owner snaps up Golden Goose

The private equity firm, which also owns womenswear brand Reformation, bought out US private equity firm Carlyle’s majority stake in the business.

Francesco Pascalizi, partner at Permira, said: “Golden Goose is a ‘next-gen’ luxury brand and can be considered the ‘creator’ of the high-end sneakers category. Over recent years, the company has experienced outstanding growth, driven by its excellent management team. We look forward to leveraging our experience to support Golden Goose through the next phase of development.”

Silvio Campara, CEO oft Golden Goose, added: ”Since the foundation of Golden Goose in 2000, we have strived to create innovative products for our customers, combining craftsmanship and a refined and modern style. We thank Carlyle for their support and partnership in leading the company through a phenomenal period of growth. Today marks an important milestone for the brand, as we partner with Permira. Their experience and excellent track record in the consumer sector will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and deliver our products to an increasingly global audience.”