Dr Martens poised for sale

Iconic British boot brand Dr Martens is thought to be on the brink of a £300m sale to a US-based private equity firm.

The US Carlyle group is said to be the front runner in talks to buy the brand from current owner Permira, according to reports in the Mail on Sunday.

In November 2019, Drapers reported that the company was working with Goldman Sachs and Robert W Baird to explore options including a sale or flotation of the business.

Group revenue at Dr Martens was up 30% to £454.4m for the year to 31 March 2019, in its most recent results. EBITDA jumped 70% to £85m.

Drapers has contacted Dr Martens and Permira for comment.