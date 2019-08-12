Dr Martens sales and profits soar

Group revenue at Dr Martens was up 30% to £454.4m for the year to 31 March, as EBITDA jumped 70% to £85m.

The footwear business said it had strong double-digit growth across all key regions and channels, particularly online.

Retail like-for-like revenue was up 18% on last year, online revenue was up 67% to £72.7m and wholesale revenue was up 23% to £255m. Direct to consumer channels now represent 44% of total revenue, up from 40% in 2018.

EBITDA margin was up 4.4% on last year to 18.7%. Online sales now make up 16% of total sales.

During the year the business opened 20 new stores in key target locations including eight across Europe (three in Germany, two in France, two in the UK and one in the Netherlands), four in the US (in New York and LA), six in Japan and two in Hong Kong, taking the total store count to 109.

The business said it had balanced growth globally and 77% of revenue is now generated outside the UK.

EMEA sales were up 32% to £206.2m and EBITDA was up 74% to £43.4m for the year. Sales in the Americas were up 37% to £161.1m and EBITDA was up 78% to £33m. In Asia sales increased by 16% to £87.1m and EBITDA was up 16% to £19.8m.

Kenny Wilson, CEO of Dr Martens, said: “By putting consumers first, accelerating our DTC expansion and improving our operational performance we have delivered double digit revenue growth in all of our key markets and strong EBITDA performance.”