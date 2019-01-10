Drapers' 30 Under 30 class of 2019 revealed

It is no secret that times are tough. Changing consumer behaviour and a shaky, at best, economic outlook are just two of the considerable challenges facing fashion retailers. But there is no more important time to take stock and celebrate the wealth of young talent working in today’s industry.

Meet the 30 under 30 Drapers Next Generation has been identifying and celebrating up-and-coming talent through the 30 Under 30 initiative for 10 years. If you are interested in sponsoring a networking event with our alumni, please contact Lisa Govier at , or call 020 3953 2960 or 07970 205586

Drapers’ 30 Under 30 initiative, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has been shining a spotlight on the industry’s rising stars since 2009. This next generation of retail talent are the secret to weathering difficult times ahead and ensuring a strong future for fashion. They are the lifeblood of this exciting and dynamic sector and one day will become leaders in their own right.

This year’s Drapers 30 Under 30 includes the brightest and best from retailers including Marks & Spencer, Net-a-Porter, Browns and Asos.

Click here to read all about them and their many achievements.

And if you think you or someone in your business deserves to make this list, make a note in your diary to apply or put them forward when nominations for 2019 open in September.